Cash is about 1 years old and absolutely loves to meet new friends

Shelter Me: Cash, the husky mix, is looking for a playful companion

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Cash, a bubbly, happy husky-mix pup.

Cash is about 1 years old and absolutely loves to meet new friends. His happy and playful personality is totally contagious.

Cash would work well in just about any home. He is known to work well with kids and other dogs. He is described as high-energy, but never too overwhelming. He loves to play but can also be very gentle and well-mannered.

Cash would work well with someone looking for a playful companion and someone who's ready for fun and adventure.

Volunteers say he is always eager to please and loves to show off his fetching skills.

If you think you're a good match for Cash or any of his Shelter friends, you can visit ACCTphilly.org.