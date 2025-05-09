Bailey would work well with just about any family.

Shelter Me: Meet Bailey, a sweet dog who is hard not to love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

We were introduced to sweet Bailey, who is described as the full package!

She is about 5 years old and she knows so many commands. From sit to jump to roll over and lay down, she knows them all and more.

Bailey would work well with just about any family. She is great with other dogs and kids and gets along with just about any one she meets.

Bailey came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA from an overcrowded shelter in Central Pennsylvania.

Now, she is looking for her forever home.

Bailey is located at the Brandywine Valley SPCA West Chester location on Phoenixville Pike.

If you think Bailey is a match for you and your family, you can visit in-person or find out more at Brandywine Valley SPCA - Adopt.