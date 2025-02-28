24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Shelter Me: Meet Belmont and Shadow!

They both overcame adversity and are now thriving, happy dogs.

ByKerriann McGuire WPVI logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 4:53PM
In this week's Shelter Me we are highlighting two loving dogs in need of forever homes.

Meet Belmont and Shadow from "Rags 2 Riches" Animal Rescue! They both overcame adversity and are now thriving, happy dogs.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan found Belmont back in the fall after someone dumped him at Belmont Plateau.

Belmont is good with children and loves adults.

Shadow is a young Labrador and Shepherd mix and is excellent with children. Both are very affectionate and just love to be loved.

If you think Belmont or Shadow are a match for you, or to learn more about Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue, click HERE to learn more!

