Shelter Me: Meet Cake Batter!

In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Cake Batter from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Shelter Me: Meet Cake Batter! In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Cake Batter from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Shelter Me: Meet Cake Batter! In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Cake Batter from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Shelter Me: Meet Cake Batter! In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Cake Batter from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Cake Batter from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

He was rescued from a dogfighter in April 2021 and was adopted into a loving family in December of that year.

Sadly, his owner passed away in April 2023 and Cake Batter has been waiting for a forever home ever since.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the sweet boy, known affectionately as "Cakey."