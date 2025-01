Shelter Me: Meet Elizabeth! A potcake pup from the Bahamas

SKIPPACK, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Elizabeth from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pennsylvania.

She is a potcake pup from the Bahamas. Elizabeth was rescued from life in a shelter and flown to Philadelphia.

She is eight months old and a sweet, timid girl who loves everyone.