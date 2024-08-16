Fable is a pit bull terrier mix and is believed to be about 4 years old.

Shelter Me: Meet Fable, a sweet pup just looking for love

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia. ACCT Philly handles nearly 18,000 animals and is one of the region's largest animal care and control service providers.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Fable, a sweet pup just looking for love and attention.

Fable is a pit bull terrier mix and is believed to be about 4 years old. He was brought to ACCT Philly as a stray.

His chill and charming nature makes everyone he meets instantly fall in love with him.

He is also not camera shy and even showed us some adorable poses when visiting the station. He modeled for us like a pro.

Fable loves exploring and sniffing around. He loves rolling in the grass and is overall a genuinely happy and goofy pup.

If you are interested in adopting Fable or any of his shelter friends, please visit ACCTPhilly.org/