Meet Jojo! This energetic fox-hound puppy also loves to cuddle

Beth Rodgers from Woof Love Animal Rescue introduced us to Jojo, a 7-month-old fox/hound puppy who loves running around as much as she loves cuddling up.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Woof Love Animal Rescue, a foster-based rescue in southern New Jersey.

Their team of volunteers is committed to helping homeless, neglected, abused, and forgotten puppies and dogs find loving fur-ever homes.

Jojo came up to the area with her littermates and has been in foster care for the last five months. Her foster parents say she's housebroken and has not met a person or other dog she hasn't loved.

While she does have typical puppy energy and zoomies, she also equally loves cuddling up to her family on the couch to snuggle.

Jojo would love a family that will keep her active and a home with a fenced in yard so she can run around and continue her training.

If you are interested in adopting Jojo or any of her adoptable friends, visit https://woofloverescue.org/ and download an application.

