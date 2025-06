Tyson is a chill dog who loves everyone he meets.

Shelter Me: Meet this laid-back, lovable dog, Tyson!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured Tyson from Philly Rescue Angels.

Tyson is a senior lab mix who was found as a stray by ACCT Philly.

Tyson is described as a chill dog who loves everyone he meets. He's great with children and loves to play with other dogs.

He loves attention and loves his toys.

If you think Tyson could be a match for you and your family, visit Philly Rescue Angels.