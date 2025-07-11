Shelter Me: Meet Macey from Phoenix Animal Rescue!

We were introduced to Macey, a beautiful 8-year-old husky who is still very active and playful.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured a dog from Phoenix Animal Rescue.

Macey is a puppy mill survivor and is doing very well. She is described as the perfect family dog who would do well with other dogs as long as she met them first.

Macey would work well with an active family who has older children, approximately ages 8 and up. She can be very exuberant, but after playing for a while, she simply wants love and affection and someone to relax with.

If you think Macey could be a match for your family, visit Phoenix Animal Rescue.