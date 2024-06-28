Maggie is 6 years old and ended up at the PSPCA through their animal law enforcement team.

Shelter Me: Meet Maggie, this sweet black lab is looking for a new family

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Maggie, a beautiful black labrador. Maggie is 6 years old and ended up at the PSPCA through their animal law enforcement team.

She loves people can would work well with most families. She's open to dog meets. Her perfect match would be a low-key dog who would build a relationship with her.

Maggie is described as super sweet. She loves to be the center of attention.

If you are interested in adopting Maggie or any of her shelter friends, please visit pspca.org.