Shelter Me: Meet Snickers! A lovable pit bull terrier mix looking for a home

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

Miss Snickers loves leisurely strolls around the neighborhood or park. She loves her toys and is easy to please. She is open to meeting other dogs and is great with kids.

If you want to adopt or visit Snickers, you can stop by the shelter at any time or visit the PSPCA website at PSPCA.org