WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Shelter Me: Meet Snickers! A lovable pit bull terrier mix looking for a home

Miss Snickers loves leisurely strolls around the neighborhood or park.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 3:19PM
Meet Snickers! This lovable pit bull terrier mix is looking for a home
PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Miss Snickers, a lovable pit bull terrier mix who lights up any room.

Miss Snickers loves leisurely strolls around the neighborhood or park. She loves her toys and is easy to please. She is open to meeting other dogs and is great with kids.

If you want to adopt or visit Snickers, you can stop by the shelter at any time or visit the PSPCA website at PSPCA.org

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW