Shelter Me: Meet Zeus and Speedy, two spunky and energetic dogs looking for loving homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me features a double dose of cute with two lovable and energetic pups who are both looking for a place to call their forever home.

First up is Zeus from Pennsylvania SPCA.

Zeus had a hard life before finding his way to the shelter. He was found matted, emaciated and with no use of his back legs. But with a lot of love and some rehab, he's made incredible progress and walking normally again.

He's a spunky 3 to 5 year old Shih Tzu mix who loves being around his people.

Due to his rough start in life, he can be shy and timid when he first meets you and would do best around families with older kids who can be respectful and understand that he needs a little bit more time to open up.

If you're interested in adopting Zeus, reach out to adoptions@pspca.org or visit PSPCA.org for more information.

Next up is Speedy from ACCT Philly.

Speedy's name says a lot about his personality. This 8-month-old Australian Cattle dog mix has a LOT of puppy energy and loves to run and play.

He was surrendered to the shelter when his family had to relocate and couldn't take him with them. He lived with a child and loves playing with other dogs. Speedy does not get along with cats, which is typical for his breed.

His ideal family would he an active household that would take him on lots of adventures and keep him moving!

If you think Speedy would be a good fit for your family, visit ACCTPhilly.org or stop by their shelter on Hunting Park Avenue, which is open 10am-6pm daily.