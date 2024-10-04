Meet Zoey and Ella! Two special dogs in need of a loving family

This week we have a double dose of cuteness, featuring two special dogs in need of loving families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me has a double feature, introducing you to two special dogs in need of loving families.

First up, we have a sweet senior Husky named Zoey.

Toni Daniels from 3 Husketeers Rescue in Spring City, Chester County says Zoey is about 9 years old and ended up at the shelter as an owner surrender due to a death in the family.

She has idiopathic epilepsy, a condition that is controlled with medication. Because she's special needs, her adoption fee has been waived.

Zoey is a total love bug. She would do well in a family of someone recently retired or a family who wants a dog to snuggle but doesn't want the craziness of a puppy. She also gets along with cats and other dogs and would make a great companion for your current furry friend.

You can find more information about sweet senior Zoey and other adoptable Huskies at 3 Husketeers Rescue at 3HusketeersRescue.com.

Next, we want you to meet Ella. She's a former stray who is still affectionate as ever, despite being found with a collar embedded in her neck.

Jessica Morrison from South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland says Ella is very sweet with lots of energy.

Her perfect family would be one ideally with another dog for her to run around and play with.

She would do well in a home with older children, but she's described as a "bull in a China shop" so she may be a bit much for smaller kids.

If you would like to welcome Ella into your home or one of the many other animals available at South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, visit SJRAS.org.