Shelter Me: Mixed breed puppy Rhetta is the perfect family dog who loves adventure!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted Forever Home Animal Rescue, a foster-based rescue in Spring City, Chester County.

Rhetta is just 7 months old and has been at the shelter since February, but has yet to find her forever home.

Denise Miller, a volunteer at Forever Home Animal Rescue, says she is a hidden gem of a pup! She's smart, loving, loves to cuddle and easy to train with the help of some treats!

Rhetta is friendly with every human she meets, both big and small, walks well on a leash and loves other dogs. She's also crate trained and housebroken.

She is microchipped, spayed and up-to-date with all her shots.

Her foster family at Forever Home says she would make a great family dog for an active family because she loves to be where her people are and part of the action!

She can also potentially live with a dog savvy cat since she has not shown aggression to the cats she has met so far.

For more information on Rhetta and other pets at Forever Home Animal Rescue, visit ForeverHomeRescue.com.