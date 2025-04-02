Sheryl Lee Ralph learns she is distant cousins with Samuel L. Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sheryl Lee Ralph recently learned that she has a long-lost cousin who is a fellow celebrity.

The "Abbott Elementary" star uncovered her ancestral history on the hit PBS series "Finding Your Roots."

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed that Ralph shares a long stretch of DNA with actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The actress, who is married to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes, was floored to learn she is a distant cousin.

Ralph noted on the show that Jackson has always reminded her so much of her brother Timothy.

Samuel L. Jackson's family tree already boasts other big names. Just last year, Janet Jackson revealed in a BBC interview that she is also related to the actor, on her mother's side, along with musicians Stevie Wonder and Tracy Chapman.

