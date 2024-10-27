Shooting outside car rental business in Philadelphia leaves 1 injured, another in custody

Shooting outside car rental business in Philadelphia leaves 1 injured, another in custody

Shooting outside car rental business in Philadelphia leaves 1 injured, another in custody

Shooting outside car rental business in Philadelphia leaves 1 injured, another in custody

Shooting outside car rental business in Philadelphia leaves 1 injured, another in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting outside of a Philadelphia rental car business left one man injured on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Stackz Rentals on the 4700 block of Torresdale Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man was shot twice in the hip.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police say.

According to investigators, another man was taken into custody in connection with this incident.

There is no word yet on that person's identity or what may have led to the shooting.