Suspect drives down sidewalk, jumps out of car during wild chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting suspect is now in police custody after a wild chase through the streets of Philadelphia.
It happened at 3rd and Allegheny in the city's Fairhill section.
Chopper 6 was overhead around 6:30 p.m. Friday as the suspect, driving in a gray sedan, led officers through the city.
At one point, the suspect can be seen driving down Broad Street through Temple University's campus.
Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect drove down the sidewalk and later jumped out of a car.
The suspect was arrested by officers in the city's Kensington section.
Further details on the shooting have not been released.