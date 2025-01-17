Shoppers in the Philadelphia region stock up ahead of Sunday's snow

BALA CYNWYD, Pa (WPVI) -- At the Acme in Bala Cynwyd, shoppers are filling their carts with snow day essentials, like eggs, milk and bread on Friday.

Up to five inches of snow could fall in part of our area on Sunday.

"I know that there's a snowstorm, so I'm picking up some things for the house, like some water, some eggs, just the essentials," said Jenee Corsey from Olney.

Shoppers say they plan to stay home ( & warm) on Sunday. They're opting to watch the Eagles game "inside"!

"I'll be at my house, my house is the mini Linc. I'm going to tailgate at my house, it's called the Mini-Linc," said Don Sharp from West Philly.

Aisle 22 is the place to be today at Stanley's Hardware In Roxborough.

"They're getting their salt, they're getting their shovels, people just need this stuff so we have it," said Alex Jaconski, a manager at Stanley's Hardware.

"I'm buying ice melt. I work at a historic garden in Germantown so I need to put some down before people start slipping," said Jackson Warren from Brewerytown.

Penn Dot says there is a lot of residual salt on the roads, but they will consider putting more brine on the roads ahead of Sunday's snow.