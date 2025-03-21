Shoppers saying farewell to the landmark Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoppers have until Sunday evening to shop or visit the landmark Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia before the store in the historic building closes forever.

The Wanamaker building opened 114 years ago. Since John Wanamaker's closed in 1995, it's been a Hecht's, Strawbridge's, Lord & Taylor and, most recently, Macy's.

Many shoppers who spoke to Action News expressed they are sentimental about the eagle, the Christmas display & light show and, of course, the beautiful music from the Wanamaker Organ.

"It's a very emotional time. A very emotional time. I've been in this building as the Wanamaker Grand Organist for 38 years. This is my baby," said organist Peter Richard Conte.

"This was my first introduction to a store that had streets as entrance and exit points, so you had to remember which entrance you came in. I was a country girl from Allentown, Pennsylvania. This was a big city to me," one shopper told Action News.

People may not realize, it was here at the Wanamaker building where the price tag was first invented! It was also where the 80s romantic comedy, "Mannequin" was filmed.