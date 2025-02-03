Shriners Children's of Philadelphia continues mission of helping kids

A pediatric hospital patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico when their medical transport plane crashed on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

A pediatric hospital patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico when their medical transport plane crashed on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

A pediatric hospital patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico when their medical transport plane crashed on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

A pediatric hospital patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico when their medical transport plane crashed on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pediatric hospital patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico when their medical transport plane crashed on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

Valentina Guzman Murillo, 11, had spent the last four months being treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

"Whether you are a child living in a small village in Asia, or an executive from Apple flying in from California for the care, both of those patients get the same exact care," said Dr. Amer F. Samdani, a neurosurgeon at Shriners Children's.

Funding for these life-saving procedures comes from charitable donations.

RELATED: Number of people injured in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash rises to 24; town hall to be held

The number of people known to be injured in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash is now 24, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday.

"A big portion of the funding comes through donations and the endowment that we have, so for those patients that are not able to pay for their services we are able to provide care to them," said Dr. Samdani.

In addition to Murillo and her mother, four crew members were killed when the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has identified them as Captain Alan Montoya, Co-pilot Josue Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Padilla, and Dr. Raul Meza.

Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo have been identified as those on board the medical jet.

"They do this because of love of humankind. It's not simple to fly an aircraft, a small aircraft. It's crammed quarters. They are heroes," says Shai Gold, Spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has stopped all flights as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is the second incident involving one of their jets in the past 14 months.

As the investigation into what caused the Northeast Philadelphia crash continues, the staff at Shriners are doing what they do best: helping children.

"We all have the same philosophy - like you'd want your own family member to be treated," Dr. Samdani said.

Jet Rescue does between 600 and 700 flights a year. Many of these are sponsored by a charitable organization.