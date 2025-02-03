Debris still litters streets after deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

Large trucks are now blocking Cottman Avenue, between Bustleton Ave. and Roosevelt Blvd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The investigation continues Monday into the deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Seven people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl, and 22 others were injured.

Action News spoke with some people who live in the area where debris came raining down. They say they're mainly staying inside as the investigation unfolds at their doorsteps.

"I still feel like I'm stuck in a nightmare. It's so weird," said Rayssa Reis, of Northeast Philadelphia. "Everybody's very sad. Still trying to process everything."

"It's like a desert. Nobody, no action, no nothing. The stores are closed," added fellow Northeast Philadelphia resident, Gloria Sokolowski.

The aftermath is still unfolding day-by-day in front of neighbors who saw crews tow away several of the vehicles that were burned after the plane crashed and exploded.

Charred vehicles are left amid the destruction after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

Investigators are working around the impact crater, next to the Dunkin Donuts on Cottman Avenue.

Several pieces of evidence, including the plane's all-important voice recorder, were recovered on Sunday. The NTSB says it was buried about eight feet down into the massive crater that formed after the crash on Cottman Avenue on Friday night.

RAW VIDEO: The NTSB released video on Sunday that shows the site of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia from the ground and air.

Investigators also recovered the "Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System," which may also contain flight data.

Both engines were also recovered.

As that continues, neighbors are setting up memorials by putting out balloons and candles for the victims.

The horror of it all is still very fresh in their minds.

Kyle Sokolowski recorded harrowing video from right after the crash. He didn't initially know what caused the destruction, but once he realized what was going on and saw people suffering from grave injuries, he stopped recording and started helping.

"The explosions -- everything happened at the same time, and you get this instinct if you're going to run away or you're going to run toward it and help people," Sokolowski described. "The thing that helped me deal with it is that I actually helped someone."

He says he'll be decompressing for quite some time after that experience.

He is just one of the firsthand accounts Action News has been hearing of how some people jumped in and helped where they could.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has identified the six people killed on board the flight as Captain Alan Montoya, Co-pilot Josue Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Padilla, and Dr. Raul Meza.

Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo have been identified as those on board the medical jet.

The pediatric patient was identified as 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo. Her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, also died in the crash.

One person on the ground was killed, and 22 others were injured, according to officials.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said there will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. where residents can get more information. However, the location for that town hall has not yet been determined.

For more ongoing coverage, click here.