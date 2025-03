Shuttered Brandywine Hospital building in Chester County sold to real estate firm

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Tower Health has sold the shuttered Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Chester County.

The hospital closed back in January 2022.

Action News has learned that Tower Health has reached an agreement to sell the property to Mill Farm, LLC, a real estate firm from Delaware.

The firm is affiliated with Dover-based Regal Builders.

There's no word yet on the future plans for the site.