Sinkhole disrupts Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood for more than a month

This massive hole has been in the middle of the block since April 26.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The noise of construction is music to the ears of neighbors along the 2000 block of Sigel Street in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

A massive hole has been in the middle of the block since April 26. Neighbors say it first started out small when a sewer main broke.

When the Philadelphia Water Department came out to make a repair, they also made a bigger hole.

That's when residents say they were forgotten by the city, with a massive hole left behind.

"They just put the wood there and just left it there. It's been a month," says Iris Dixon.

Paul McGannon reached out to Action News.

"We just moved in two days after the sinkhole opened. We just bought the house, just moved in and a sinkhole about a suitcase size opened in front of the house," said McGannon.

The problems didn't stop there.

"Then the city came out and dug a larger hole, which was huge. Two weeks after that, we started having plumbing problems. The first was raw sewage, which backed up into our basement," he said. "Then last Friday when the big rains came through we had a massive flood in the basement."

He said he repeatedly tried to contact PWD and the city, without much traction.

"I've been calling them everyday since then. No luck, until yesterday," he said.

Now, the Philadelphia Water Department is on scene.

"What should've happened next, is that our sewer maintenance team would come in and inspect the sewer. They make sure it was good, and then we would fill up the hole and restore the street with the streets department. That did not happen because of a miscommunication so we're out here now doing that work," says PWD spokesperson, Brian Rademaekers.

For residents, it's a relief.

"I'm glad they're here today, yes. So maybe justice will be done on Sigel Street," said Mrs. Dixon.

The Philadelphia Water Department says it's crews on scene, now inspecting the sewer repair. They're going to be fixing the pipe into Paul McGannon basement and then filling that hole.

If all goes well, PWD says the hole will be completely filled and repaired by next week.