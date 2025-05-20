Skimming device found at a Montgomery County grocery store

NORTH WALES, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County issued a warning to shoppers following the discovery of a skimming device at a grocery store last week.

The device was found attached to a credit card terminal at the Assi Plaza International Food Store on Friday.

It's located in the 1200 block of Welsh Road in North Wales.

Authorities have not yet determined how long the device had been on the machine.

Contact both the police and your bank if you notice any unusual activity on your accounts and shopped at this location.

