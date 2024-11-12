Smash-and-grabs at high-end Philadelphia stores may be part of larger crime ring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that a recent series of high-end retail thefts in Philadelphia could be linked to a larger ring.

Authorities say several stores have been targeted since late May.

One of the crimes happened in September. Security camera video showed a group of men breaking into LXY on Sansom Street in Jewelers' Row.

Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

The suspects, armed with an electric saw, made off with more than $200,000 worth of designer handbags.

Sources say federal investigators believe the LXY Boutique was not the only high-end shop targeted by the same burglars.

Cornelius Masih from Blink Optical on South Street says a group of men using the same method of operation hit his store twice.

"They are in and out in two to three minutes. It's really quick," said Masih.

He says the first time was back in August when they stole approximately $100,000 worth of expensive eyewear.

Masih said a $13,000 steel gate was installed.

"But somehow they used a power tool, they got through, and they took another $100,000 worth of the same Chrome Heart, Cartier, and Maybach," said Masih.

This map reveals at least seven smash-and-grabs in Philadelphia over the past several months that appear to be linked to the same group.

Authorities have confirmed to Action News that the Dept. of Homeland Security is investigating to see if the suspects might be linked to a sophisticated burglary network based out of Washington D.C. targeting high-end boutiques in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Masih says he is just hopeful that the ring is busted before they strike again.

"It's pretty bad. It's devastating man, you know? We're business owners. We do the best we can. We pay our taxes and this is how we get treated," said Masih.

In each case three or four men or involved. Each burglary occurs between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. The getaway car is always a stolen vehicle that is later ditched.

No arrests have been made.