  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4 suspects sought for theft of $200,000 worth of handbags from store on Jeweler's Row

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 8:40PM
4 suspects sought for theft of $200,000 worth of handbags from store on Jeweler's Row
Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows the men police say broke into LXY Philadelphia Boutique at 7th and Sansom streets back on September 24.

The group arrived in a dark, late-model Jeep, cut through the front gate with a power tool, then smashed the glass doors.

Investigators say they fled with several handbags valued at $200,000.

If you recognize any of these men, you're asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW