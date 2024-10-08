4 suspects sought for theft of $200,000 worth of handbags from store on Jeweler's Row

Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying four men they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags from a store on Jeweler's Row.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows the men police say broke into LXY Philadelphia Boutique at 7th and Sansom streets back on September 24.

The group arrived in a dark, late-model Jeep, cut through the front gate with a power tool, then smashed the glass doors.

Investigators say they fled with several handbags valued at $200,000.

If you recognize any of these men, you're asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).