'Smiles Linens' says farewell after 50 years in Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bruce Zeiger is retiring after 50 years of serving curtains, sheets, and smiles to Southwest Philadelphia.

Zeiger followed his father's footsteps in the retail business and started working at a bridal shop on Woodland Avenue in the early 1970s.

By 1975, he opened 'Smiles Linens,' borrowing the well-known 'Smiles' moniker from his father as well.

Zeiger's store reliably served curtains, drapes, towels, and sheets for a half century. They also provided a layaway service. And his penchant for customer service extended beyond the doors of the shop.

He served as president of the Woodland Avenue Business Association for over 20 years. He was also known to welcome new business owners along the avenue and get their feet on the ground.

Now, Zeiger is ready to retire to spend more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The building will be sold but it is currently unknown what will take its place.

