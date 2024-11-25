Smoke shop store employee shot during robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a store employee during a robbery.

It happened inside a smoke shop along the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

At first, the employee complied but then attempted to disarm the suspect.

The worker was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing bright colored latex gloves.

It's not clear how much money he got away with.