Snakes, turtles among more than 100 animals removed from home in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a reptile roundup in the Lehigh Valley after the local Humane Society hauled away more than 100 animals, including snakes and turtles, from a home in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh Valley Humane Society says some were found dead inside a home on South 5th Street.

Others were not in good health or in good habitats, they added.

A man who is disabled and lives in the home says he loves nature and cares for the animals people bring to him.

He also said that 10 to 15 volunteers help him with the care.

The man is not charged but the investigation continues.

