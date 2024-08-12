WATCH LIVE

Records reveal complaint against now-fired Illinois deputy charged in murder of Sonya Massey

A former inmate claimed Sean Grayson acted inappropriately toward her while police were searching her for narcotics.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 12, 2024 11:49PM
Ex-deputy charged in Sonya Massey murder faced complaint: records
A former inmate claimed Sean Grayson, now charged in the Sonya Massey shooting, acted inappropriately while police were searching her.

SPRINGFIEL, Ill. -- ABC News has obtained complaint records regarding Sean Grayson, the former Illinois deputy charged in the murder of Sonya Massey in her Springfield home.

The records are from his former employer, the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

SEE ALSO | 'Horrified': Sheriff Jack Campbell, who hired ex-deputy charged in Sonya Massey killing, speaks out

A former inmate claimed Grayson acted inappropriately toward her while police were searching her for narcotics.

She said she was fully exposed on a hospital bed when Grayson pulled back the curtains.

Grayson denied that, saying the inmate was fully clothed at the time.

Logan County was one of six departments where Grayson worked in the span of four years before the deadly shooting of Massey.

READ MORE | Deputy who shot Sonya Massey thought her rebuke 'in the name of Jesus' indicated intent to kill him

