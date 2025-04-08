24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
SOOK Vinyl & Vintage hosts an impressive collection of Black culture and music

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:43PM
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Mt. Airy record shop is pressing play on the history of African American culture and music.

SOOK Vinyl & Vintage is home to an impressive collection of records and antiques that preserve tangible pieces of black history.

The passion for music came from Rashied Amon's father, who was a DJ.

Now, his store is where that passion can flourish, and items of extreme significance can be displayed for buyers.

