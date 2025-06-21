$1.5 million stolen, 2 armed suspects sought after Brinks armored truck robbery: sources

Sources say investigators are looking into if there is a connection to another heist earlier this month in New York.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI are investigating a brazen armored truck heist in Port Richmond that happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

The driver operating a Brinks armored truck made a stop at Home Depot on the 3700 block of East Thompson Street when he was approached by two armed men, wearing all black and ski masks.

Sources say the armed men stole the driver's gun and at least $1.5 million in cash.

The driver was the only one in the truck. He was not injured.

The culprits were seen fleeing in a black Hyundai west on East Thompson Street.

"Who would think about doing something like that? You're gonna get caught ... eventually," said Dawn Urbanski of Port Richmond. She joined other Target shoppers who watched investigators process the scene.

Sources say investigators are looking into if there is a connection to a Brinks armored truck heist that happened in Queens, New York on June 2. In that case, the driver and an armed guard were robbed of a gun and $300,000 in cash by two armed men.