South Jersey family is divided on the rivalry between Super Bowl teams

When this family sits down for the big game on Sunday, they'll be cheering for different teams on each end of the couch.

PEDRICKTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The feud between the Eagles and the Chiefs has become a family matter!

Mom roots for the Chiefs, and Dad is flying with the Eagles.

As for the kids, they're split on who they want to win the Super Bowl too.

Their oldest daughter aligns with Kansas City, and their youngest daughter is hoping the Eagles hoist a trophy.

Despite living in New Jersey, Jaclyn Lloyd's love for the Kansas City Chiefs started from a young age.

She was hooked when she discovered their logo on a bandana in her set of toys.

Chet Lloyd, lifelong Eagles fan, never expected their difference in teams to become significant.

Now they'll be rooting for two different teams on the day of Super Bowl LIX.