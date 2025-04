New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized after medical event in North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, from South Jersey, is in the hospital after he suffered what his staff calls "an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder."

The Democrat's office said the Congressman was admitted Sunday in North Carolina and is in stable condition.

When the 66-year-old is medically cleared to fly, he will be transferred back home to Cooper University Health Care to complete his recovery.