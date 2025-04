New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross in ICU after suffering medical event

New Jersey congressman Donald Norcross is in ICU, battling a life-threatening condition.

Norcross is being treated at Cooper University Health Care.

He was first hospitalized back on April 6 in North Carolina.

The Camden Democrat has since been diagnosed with a gallbladder infection, which made the dangerous progression into sepsis.

His office says Norcross is responding well to treatment but faces a long recovery.