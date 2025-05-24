South Jersey town pays tribute to fallen Marine for nearly 50 years

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Memorial Day marks 58 years since U.S. Marine Anthony Salerno was killed in Vietnam.

Salerno, who was only 20 years old when he lost his life, was a talented singer and weightlifter who was proud to be a Marine.

To this day, his friends, classmates, and brothers still meet to remember him.

The Anthony Salerno memorial celebration began nearly 50 years ago when a friend of his, Bill Robinson, discovered a memorial plaque had been placed at Pheasant Run Swim Club.

Robinson and another friend, Joe Scalise, started organizing annual reunions at Salerno's memorial plaque in his honor.

Over the years, the group expanded in its numbers and loyalty to the tradition.

Unfortunately, Robinson passed away in 2020. As a result, Scalise and the others began dedicating the event to him as well.

Watch the video above to see scenes from the event and what it means to the community.

