South Philly Taqueria La Catrachita serves tacos 24 hours a day

If you're craving tacos, there's a South Philly restaurant serving Mexican eats all day and all night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carlos Gomez and his wife Zeina Carolina Rodriquez own the 24-hour Taqueria La Catrachita.

They serve authentic Mexican food from their most popular Birria tacos to breakfast tacos.

They sell over 11 different flavors of agua frescas with mango and watermelon being the most popular.

For something sweet, you can try Mexican desserts such as tres leches and flan.

Carlos and Zeina opened for business starting with a food truck in 2021.

In December 2022, the couple opened their first location to serve more people.

The taqueria is decorated with Mexican culture like artwork of Dia de Muertos along the walls

Gomez says he hopes to be the best taco spot in Philly.

Taqueria La Catrachita| Instagram

1622 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA