4 killed in small plane 'collision' at London Southend Airport

A small plane was involved in a "collision" at London Southend Airport in Sussex, England, on Sunday, according to local officials.

Essex Police said they are on the scene after a "serious incident" occurred at the Southend airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Sunday. They said they are responding to reports of a "collision involving one 12 metre plane" and said the emergency response will last several hours.

Police say four people died aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday.

Essex Police said Monday that work is continuing to identify the victims, none of whom are British.

Zeusch Aviation confirmed on Sunday its flight SUZ1 was involved in the incident and that the company is "actively supporting the authorities with the investigation."

The East England Ambulance Service said they've sent "four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Are Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance" to the airport.

Officials said the public should avoid the area and that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club "due to their proximity to the incident."

London Southend Airport confirmed the "serious incident" on Sunday afternoon involving a "general aviation aircraft."

"We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible," the airport said in a statement.

Airport authorities later said the airport is closed until further notice as investigations respond to the incident.

"All flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident. We ask that any passengers due to travel tomorrow via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice," airport officials said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said they are aware of they accident "involving an aircraft near Southend Airport this afternoon" and have deployed a "team and an investigation into the cause of the accident."

London Southend Airport is located about one hour east of London, a few miles from the coast.

ABC News' Victoria Beaule and Ayesha Ali contributed to this story.

AP News contributed to this report.