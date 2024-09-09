6 local spots to watch the Eagles and the Phillies' run to Red October

Whether it's a weekend for football or another Phillies postseason push, we have 6 spots that will have you gameday ready.
From the big screens and party atmosphere at Wicked Wolf to the bowling lanes and delicious bites at Brooklyn Bowl there is an atmosphere for you.
Looking for that special delivery at your tailgate or friend's house?
Madison K Cookies has sweet treats custom made for her favorite sports teams.
Phoenixville sports bar Soko Bag has its special twice-fried South Korean fired chicken on order for takeout or sit and watch the game the bar.
Plus, a Jersey diner that gets you ready pregame and serves you all day, and a casino in the middle of Philadelphia's stadium district.
