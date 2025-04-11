Spotted Horse Provision has all your pantry needs

The owner of Spotted Horse Provisions is bridging cultures and creating hope for other women starting over.

Spotted Horse Provisions owner and founder Amanda Newman makes various artisanal pantry provisions inspired by her world travels and blended heritage.

Her Middle Eastern flavors, like pickled vegetables and za'atar seasoning blend, stem from her father's Sephardi heritage.

Her mother's Welsh roots influence her bestseller blueberry lavender jam and drinking vinegars called shrubs.

She's bridging cultures and creating hope for other women starting over. All products are available on her website and at farmer's markets around the city.

Spotted Horse Provisions| Instagram| Facebook