Spring has sprung at Six Flags Wild Safari

The theme park in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has all the roller coasters, rides and more!

JACKSON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Six Flags Wild Safari introduced Action News to some new baby animals as the Safari Park dives in to the first full season of their on-property resort.

All guests of Wild Safari can hop in an off-road vehicle and explore the 350-acre park, which is home to 1,200 animals from six continents.

The safari begins at Basecamp, where visitors can meet some smaller animals, like a sloth named Rico.

"Rico is a ladies' man," explained safari manager Staci Wheeler.

"Bell peppers are one of his favorite foods," added Wheeler, as we watched the sloth chomp away at slivers of red peppers.

Now, in its first full season, visitors can reserve a "glamping" suite at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, located right in the middle of the safari.

We're meeting some of the animals at Six Flags Wild Safari Adventure.

Breakfast options include Oreo pancakes and avocado toast.

"Where else can you eat breakfast and a giraffe will walk by?" quipped Executive Chef Jeremy Hacker.

Glamping suites include heat, air conditioning and bathrooms.

"The decor, the suite, the site -- all of this is meant to duplicate an experience in Africa," said Ryan Eldredge, the regional manager of public relations.

Resort guests are treated to views of the animals from their rooms, and can help feed the giraffes.

The tower of giraffes recently welcomed three new babies, including Coral, who was born in December.

"She was born 6 feet tall. She has grown since then, but it takes them a couple years to develop into their 18-20 feet height, and they're fully grown," said Wheeler.

Some of the newest additions to the safari are baby black bears.

"They're just a couple weeks old. When they're born, they can't see or hear anything," said Wheeler.

When it's all said and done, you can wind down by the fire pit or get a massage at the spa.