Spruce Street Harbor Park is officially open for the summer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summerfest returned on Friday, and Spruce Street Harbor Park at Penn's Landing officially opened for the season.

Although it was on the cooler side and a bit rainy, families still came out to kick off their long weekend.

"We wanted something fun to do for our kids for Memorial Day, this is the inaugural opening of Spruce Street Park," cheered Ross O'Neill of Morristown, New Jersey.

Known for its floating gardens with a riverfront view, the Ferris wheel, and, of course, the hammocks, there's something for everyone.

"We're always looking for a reason to come outside and talk. It seems like a great place to hang out. The lights are pretty, music is good. Overall, very nice experience," said Kelley Ritchy.

People come for the ambience and to enjoy time with others.

"We're having a great time, just won three stuffies. It's a good day for the 3-year-old and 1-year-old," O'Neill said.

Spruce Street Harbor Park will be open through September 28.