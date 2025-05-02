St. Charles Borromeo School teacher to be honored by Phillies

The Phillies and Constellation Energy are providing $1,000 donations to each teacher's school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies named their latest All-Star on Friday. And though she's never taken the field, she's been busy at the blackboard for nearly 60 years.

Sister Catherine is finally getting the recognition she deserves from Philly's favorite green guy, the Phanatic, and the entire student body at St. Charles Borromeo School in Bensalem.

Sister Catherine, an avid Phillies fan, has been a longtime math teacher serving children for 58 years. On Friday, this pillar of her community is being honored as an All-Star Teacher by the Phillies organization. She is also the leader of the bell choir, forensics club and knitting club, and cafeteria head at St. Charles Borromeo.

She was nominated by the principal for her positive impact throughout her career, which has spanned nearly six decades.

It's clear -- guiding young minds is more of a vocation for her.

"I follow the example first of Christ as a teacher, and try to be an example of him for the students. And they are a reflection of his image to me. Then I try to challenge them to do their best and to be their best. And never to give up," said Sister Catherine.

"Sister Catherine, they don't make them like her anymore. She is a wonderful person, teacher who has never retired, and I think she deserves this honor," said Molly Quinn, the principal of St. Charles Borromeo School.

Sister Catherine will be one of ten All-Stars honored in front of thousands of Phillies fans Friday night at "Teacher Appreciation Night" at Citizens Bank Park. It will happen right before the Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies and Constellation Energy are providing $1,000 donations to each teacher's school.