New Jersey animal shelter taking adoptable dogs on field trips to reduce stress

MADISON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey animal shelter is taking its dogs on some very special field trips.

The St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Morris County started the program to help the dogs get out in the world and hopefully find a forever home.

Volunteers take dogs on field trips to places like a park, the beach, a lake for a swim, and even a pet-friendly hotel for a weekend getaway.

"Many of the dogs that go on field trips do end up getting adopted. And there's some data that shows that they get adopted at a higher rate than dogs that don't go on field trips," said Sarah Sangree from St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

Officials also say they see a noticeable reduction in stress for the dogs who go on the field trips.

