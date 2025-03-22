St. Joseph's University students on alert after string of crimes near campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- St. Joseph's University students are on edge Friday night after a string of crimes near the campus.

The school sent out alerts, warning students of two robberies, an assault and a report of indecent exposure.

The assault was the latest crime, which police say happened Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say a 21-year-old woman was punched in the face by a stranger in an unprovoked attack as she walked near Cardinal and Overbrook avenues in Philadelphia.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

University leaders say they are committed to addressing student concerns.