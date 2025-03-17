St. Patrick's Day 2025 caps a weekend of celebrating Irish heritage in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- St. Patrick's Day falls on a Monday this year, which means the day caps off a stretch of celebrations with the bulk of them over the weekend.

Action News was at St. Patrick's Day parades in Philadelphia, Springfield and Conshohocken on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the Ashburner Inn in Torresdale saw crowds of people including, Caroline Ross and her childhood friends who grew up down the block.

The trio celebrated traditions.

"We were out yesterday at the church CYO and here we are again. We've been friends since we were five years old," said Ross.

Fergie's Pub dished pints & Irish favorites inside their Sansom Street location. Native Irishman and owner Fergus Carey loves sharing his heritage.

"I'm very happy to be celebrated. Let people celebrate Irish culture, discover Irish culture," said Carey.

A service on Monday morning at the Irish Memorial commemorated the potato famine and the struggles the Irish endured.

Speakers shared about the contributions the Irish immigrants made to the city and public service when they arrived to America. Councilman Mike Driscoll, who is active in the Philadelphia Irish community, described what the memorial means to him.

"Every time I look at the faces of these folks I think about the sacrifices our ancestors gave for us to have a better life in America," he said.

Jerry Connor is President of the Irish Society of Philadelphia. He said while they love to celebrate on the day, it ends a month of celebrating and service to the community. Connor said that service extends throughout the year.

"There's also a lot of gathering in the churches and parishes and the AOHs (Ancient Order of Hibernians) where we gather and celebrate what we've done all year long feed the homeless," he said.