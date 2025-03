Suspect in custody following stabbing at Burholme Dunkin'

Suspect in custody following stabbing at Burholme Dunkin'

Suspect in custody following stabbing at Burholme Dunkin'

Suspect in custody following stabbing at Burholme Dunkin'

Suspect in custody following stabbing at Burholme Dunkin'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a stabbing outside a Dunkin in Philadelphia's Burholme section.

The incident occurred at the store at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

Police say the victim was stabbed twice, and is now in stable condition.

Nearby security guards were able to stop the suspect, who is now being held at the hospital.

The knife was recovered at the scene.