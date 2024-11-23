'Starfinder Foundation' soccer programs set a goal for the future of Philly youth

The goal of 'Starfinder Foundation' is to teach kids valuable life lessons through group activities and athletic competition.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's neighborhood of Manayunk provides a space many young athletes call home.

This place is titled 'Starfinder Foundation,' where they serve children from underrepresented communities through soccer.

All of this is with a goal of setting them up for their futures.

They provide a variety of programs to ensure kids can receive support on their schedules.

Also, check out 'Starfinder Foundation' on their website.

