Help to get REAL ID available in Philadelphia's Kensington section Friday ahead of deadline

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help is available Friday to finally get your hands on that REAL ID.
State Representative Jose Giral's office at 3503 B Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section is hosting an ID fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
RELATED: REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know
Gilal's staff will provide assistance to help Pennsylvanians secure the upgraded ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.
After that date, you will need one to board a flight within the U.S. or enter certain federal facilities.
To get one in Pennsylvania, you must show: