Help to get REAL ID available in Philadelphia's Kensington section Friday ahead of deadline

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 2:30PM
Help to get REAL ID available in Philadelphia's Kensington section Friday ahead of deadline
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help is available Friday to finally get your hands on that REAL ID.

State Representative Jose Giral's office at 3503 B Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section is hosting an ID fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gilal's staff will provide assistance to help Pennsylvanians secure the upgraded ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

After that date, you will need one to board a flight within the U.S. or enter certain federal facilities.

To get one in Pennsylvania, you must show:

  • One proof of identity and legal status in the U.S.
  • One proof of your social security number
  • Two proofs of your current address

