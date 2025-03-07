Help to get REAL ID available in Philadelphia's Kensington section Friday ahead of deadline

State Representative Jose Giral's office at 3503 B Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section is hosting an ID fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help is available Friday to finally get your hands on that REAL ID.

Gilal's staff will provide assistance to help Pennsylvanians secure the upgraded ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

After that date, you will need one to board a flight within the U.S. or enter certain federal facilities.

To get one in Pennsylvania, you must show:



One proof of identity and legal status in the U.S.

One proof of your social security number