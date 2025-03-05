Steve Carell helping high school seniors impacted by Southern California fire attend prom

Carell appeared in a video on Tuesday that played for about 800 seniors at six high schools this week, according to Alice's Kids, a charity organization that works with Carell and posted his video message on their X page.

LOS ANGELES -- Steve Carell is making sure Altadena-area high school seniors will make it to their prom after the community was devastated by the Eaton Fire.

"Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement," "The Office" star said in the video. "Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets."

He added that if anyone already paid for their prom tickets, Alice's Kids will reimburse them.

"It's a pretty good deal," Carell added in his trademark deadpan. "Have fun, enjoy the prom and remember, this is Steve Carell."

The schools are in Altadena and Pasadena, including Aveson Schools, Blair High School, John Muir High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School and Rose City High School

Alice's Kids is a Virginia-based organization that supports school children nationwide by paying for field trips, prom tickets, summer camps, instrument rentals and more for those who may not be able to afford it.

Several wildfires ripped through Los Angeles in January, destroying tens of thousands of acres of land and thousands of structures. The fires also took the lives of at least 29 people.

The Palisades and Eaton fires are considered the most destructive fires in LA history.

Carell is best known for playing Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office" between 2005 and 2013.

CNN contributed to this report.